Connie Mobilio
Connie Mobilio

Perth Amboy - Connie Mobilio, 87, of Perth Amboy, passed away on November 9, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Newark, she was a resident of Perth Amboy, for 54 years. Connie was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, of Holy Rosary Church. She was the Food Service Manager for the James J. Flynn School, Perth Amboy, for 40+ years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vincenzo A. (2013); and her brother, Michael Pastore.

Connie is survived by her son, Vincent; her daughter, Joanne Tabori; her grandchildren, Drs. Alexander (Katherine) Tabori, Lisa Tabori, and Alyssa Mobilio; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Austin, and Emily; and her sisters, Angela DiModica and Lucille Muller; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 AM, from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Mausoleum, Colonia. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM Thursday morning.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.amp.cancer.org.

To send a message of condolence please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
