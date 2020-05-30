Connor James Taylor
Connor James Taylor

Bridgewater - Connor James Taylor, 14, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away on Monday, May 25th 2020. A native to Bridgewater, he was born on July 6, 2005 to Darrell and Erin Taylor. Connor was a freshman at Bridgewater High School. He loved playing basketball with his brother, spending time with his friends, swimming and riding his bmx bike. Connor was always happy, lived life to the fullest and had a larger than life personality. Connor was loving, goofy and always quick to make a joke. He had a big love for animals and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Connor is survived by his parents Darrell and Erin Taylor, his brother Dylan, Grandmother Susan Shevlin of Flemington, Grandparents Sandra and Frank Taylor of South Plainfield, Brian and Kim Shevlin of Pennington, Keith Shevlin of Robbinsville as well as his cousins Abigail and Ben Shevlin of Pennington. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Somerset Regional Animal Shelter 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ. Private Arrangements by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.




Published in Courier News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
