Constance Dolan
Sayreville - Constance Dolan, age 92 of Sayreville, peacefully passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Carteret, she moved to Sayreville to raise her family. Constance was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church. She was an avid traveler, history buff, master puzzler, excellent seamstress and an amazing baker. She was also a member of the YNI Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband James and her parents William & Estelle Makwinski. Surviving are her beloved children and their spouses Dianne D. & Arthur Veilleux, Erin Dolan & Francis Wass, James B. & Tammy Pica Dolan and Jill E. Dolan & Janell Pyzik and her much-loved grandchildren Caitlin & Connor, Rose, Harrison, Natalie, Joshua, Jacob, Marley, and Navy.
Funeral services will be Thursday 8:45 am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, with a 9:30 am mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville with a burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4 pm to 8 pm. Letters of condolence, directions, and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019