Constance "Connie" Dougherty
Monroe Twp. - Constance Dougherty 83 of Monroe Twp died Saturday Oct 19. Connie was born in Scranton PA, grew up in Dunmore PA and moved to Old Bridge in 1963 where she was a homemaker raising a family of seven. She worked as a deli associate at Shoprite in Spotswood for years and also as a teacher's aide in the South Brunswick school system. She was a long time communicant of St Thomas Church in Old Bridge and loved cooking, crocheting and being with her grandchildren. Connie is predeceased by her parents Gus and Helen Marianelli, husband Edward, son Timothy and sister Helen Pidgeon. Surviving are her children Robert and wife Colleen of East Brunswick, Edward of Parrish, FL, Helene and husband Edward Schachok of Monmouth Junction, Joseph and wife Marianne of Monroe Twp, Michael of Deptford, Richard and wife Cheryl of Toms River, daughter in law Judine of Toms River, sister Georgina Slack, brother Joseph Marianelli, 11 grandchildren, 8 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private by Lester Memorial Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019