Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" Dougherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Connie" Dougherty Obituary
Constance "Connie" Dougherty

Monroe Twp. - Constance Dougherty 83 of Monroe Twp died Saturday Oct 19. Connie was born in Scranton PA, grew up in Dunmore PA and moved to Old Bridge in 1963 where she was a homemaker raising a family of seven. She worked as a deli associate at Shoprite in Spotswood for years and also as a teacher's aide in the South Brunswick school system. She was a long time communicant of St Thomas Church in Old Bridge and loved cooking, crocheting and being with her grandchildren. Connie is predeceased by her parents Gus and Helen Marianelli, husband Edward, son Timothy and sister Helen Pidgeon. Surviving are her children Robert and wife Colleen of East Brunswick, Edward of Parrish, FL, Helene and husband Edward Schachok of Monmouth Junction, Joseph and wife Marianne of Monroe Twp, Michael of Deptford, Richard and wife Cheryl of Toms River, daughter in law Judine of Toms River, sister Georgina Slack, brother Joseph Marianelli, 11 grandchildren, 8 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private by Lester Memorial Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now