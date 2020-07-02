Constance Haefner



Constance Louise Haefner (nee Gerner), 93, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020.



Born and raised in Rahway, Connie was proud to say she attended Lincoln School and graduated from Rahway High School in 1944. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rahway for many years, teaching Sunday school, serving as deacon, and singing in the choir. Connie was an active member of her community, volunteering at Rahway Hospital, with Boy and Girl Scouts, and the local AARP.



Connie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Louise and Victor Tomasello, her grandsons Nicholas and Matthew, and her daughter Susan, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother J. Stuart Gerner and sisters Harriet Hydro and Althea Ritchie, her son Donald, and her former husband Nelson.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later time when it's safe to gather.









