Constance P. Murphy Obituary
Constance P. Murphy

Phillipsburg - Constance P. Murphy, 98, passed away on April 24, 2020 at Brakeley Care Center in Phillipsburg, NJ. Born in Plainfield, she had lived in Watchung and Edison prior to moving to Phillipsburg.

She worked as a hostess at the Sleepy Hollow Inn in Scotch Plains for many years before retiring in 1973.

She was predeceased by her husband, James P. Murphy (1967), and her two sons, Arthur J. (2005), and James P (2007). She is survived by her daughter, Judith Main of Annandale, NJ; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren

Services have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in Fanwood. Her ashes will be interred at Lake Nelson Memorial Park at a later date. For additional information, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
