|
|
Constance T. Mente
Middlesex - This is the story of Connie Mente. A tiny, yet spirited woman that is loved and cherished by her family and easily remembered by anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.
Her story begins in 1946 as the fifth child born to Mike and Mary Mente in Weatherly, PA. In 1949, the Mente family moved to Talmadge Avenue in Bound Brook within smelling distance from Chitch's restaurant. Two days after graduating from Bound Brook High School, she proudly started her banking career at First National Bank on Main Street in Bound Brook. In 1977, Connie settled to Middlesex where she created a home and filled it with loving family memories. She retired from Wells Fargo after 41 years of employment as a Vice President.
Connie devoted her life to her family, especially to her nieces and nephews. Blessed with the perfect demeanor, she was undoubtedly the favorite Aunt - the Aunt who attended every concert, play and sporting event; made the most creative Halloween costumes; was involved in all birthday parties; and bought excessive amounts of Christmas presents that took hours to unwrap.
Connie was an avid gardener, crafter, sewer, shopper, puzzler, baker, watcher of Gone with the Wind, and most proud of the many years she enjoyed reading books to children of the Middlesex school district during her lunch hours.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Connie are her father Michael, her mother Mary, her brothers Mike and Danny, brothers-in-law Tony Masessa and Bobbie Lambert and sister-in-law Becky. Loved ones that will miss Connie incredibly until they meet again are sisters Anna Masessa and Mary Lambert, brother Charlie, sister-in-law Debbie, seven nieces and nephews Cindy, Sandy, Theresa, Scott, Dan Jr., Michelle and Ron, eight great nieces and nephews, and her most cherished four-legged 'daughter', Melanie.
Although Connie's work here finished on February 22, 2020, she is too well-loved to ever be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to join Connie's immediate family in paying tribute to her at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, February 28, 2020 for a 10:30 am celebratory mass. Connie will be laid to rest at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's name to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter (www.srasnj.org) or to () would make the best tribute.
Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to Connie's family.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020