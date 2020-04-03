|
Constance Vincent
Edison - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
Constance (Connie) Vincent 76, of Edison passed away at JFK Medical Center on April 1, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey
on September 10, 1943. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Vincent of Edison. Constance was a loving mother to two
daughters, and a son, Renee Vincent, and Michele Nardone and her husband Patrick Nardone, and Brian Vincent. She was a devoted Grandmother to six grandchildren, Chad Barrall, Montana Barrall, Katie Vincent, Brian Vincent, Ava Nardone, and Kim Nardone.
Private services have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020