Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Constance Vincent


1943 - 2020
Constance Vincent Obituary
Constance Vincent

Edison - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Constance (Connie) Vincent 76, of Edison passed away at JFK Medical Center on April 1, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey

on September 10, 1943. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Vincent of Edison. Constance was a loving mother to two

daughters, and a son, Renee Vincent, and Michele Nardone and her husband Patrick Nardone, and Brian Vincent. She was a devoted Grandmother to six grandchildren, Chad Barrall, Montana Barrall, Katie Vincent, Brian Vincent, Ava Nardone, and Kim Nardone.

Private services have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ.

To send a message of condolence, visit our website at www.flynnhomes.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
