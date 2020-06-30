Coralie Dreyer (Romano)



Piscataway - Coralie Dreyer (Romano), 88 of Piscataway, passed away on Thursday, June 25 at St. Luke's Hospital in Easton, PA. Born in Elizabeth, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Vilma Rustako. Coralie began working as a church organist in her early teens and joyfully served many years as the organist at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway. She was also an active member of the Garden State Theater Organ Society and spent many hours rebuilding the theater organ installed at the Brook Theater in Bound Brook. She also performed recitals on the theater organs at the Rahway Theater and the Rahway Senior Center. She was an active members of the Fellowship for Metlar House in its efforts to save and preserve Metlar House. Coralie was also a talented seamstress who delighted many with her custom made quilts and dolls. Coralie is predeceased by her first husband, Benjamin Romano, and second husband, Frank Dreyer. She is survived by her sister Constance Bieling (Richard); brother Anthony Rustako (Carole),; sister Maria Cardaneo; her three sons, Robert John Romano (Wendy), Thomas Joseph Romano (Sondra), and John Michael Romano, and her grandson Joseph Robert Romano. She is also survived by step-children Leslie Ann Woodworth, Mark Dreyer, Alice Denise Kaufman, Richard Kenneth Dreyer, Frank Jay Dreyer, William Joseph Dreyer, Robert Terrance Dreyer, Julieanne Falzarano, Joan Marie Dreyer and Carla Jean Fletcher, and their children and grandchildren. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, July 2 from 9:00am-10:00am at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will then be celebrated at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.









