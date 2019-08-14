|
Corinne F. Deiner
Somerset -
Corinne F. Deiner died peacefully early Saturday morning at St. Peter's University Hospital after a short illness. She was 80.
Known as "Feen" by her adoring fans, Corinne leaves behind a heart-broken family, a legion of friends and dozens of battery-operated candles. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, and raised in Westfield, Corinne was an ardent gardener, a skilled baker and a walking Wikipedia entry on all things Hallmark Channel. She loved children, sweets, shopping, Broadway musicals, summer sunshine, San Francisco and clean floors.
Corinne graduated from the St. Peter's School of Nursing in 1959 and settled into a relatively short career, albeit one with long-term implications -- she'd use those skills to keep her four sons in one piece. At age 61, when many are thinking of retiring, she became the customer service lead for the New Brunswick Parking Authority, a role that lasted 13 years. A devotee of both parking enforcement and office camaraderie, Corinne refused to leave her tree-bashed home during Superstorm Sandy because she didn't want to miss work.
Corinne was predeceased by her parents, James and Jennie DeFeo, an endlessly entertaining duo who inspired her long after they were gone; and John Deiner Sr., her husband of 43 years and a New Brunswick fixture.
She's survived by those four sons she kept stitched together: John Deiner Jr. and wife Janet of Union City; Tim Deiner of New Brunswick; Christopher "Bear" Deiner and Elsa Oliveira of Sunrise, Fla.; and Robert Deiner and wife Robin of Tabernacle. In addition, she leaves behind her beloved brother and muse, John Defeo of Centerville, Mass.; her grandchildren Coralina, Shea and Jocelyn (Rob and Robin's triplet daughters and Corinne's life force); 13 nieces and nephews; and a multitude of admirers who can't believe she's gone.
Services will begin on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road in North Brunswick, followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Friends and family may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers ... send flowers (Corinne really liked flowers
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019