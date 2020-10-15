Cornelius A. "Neal" Scheve
Colonia - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Cornelius A. Scheve at the age of 98 on this 13th day of October, 2020. Originally of Baltimore, MD, he lived the last 50 years in Colonia and Clark NJ.
He is pre-deceased by his wife Marie Scheve, his daughter Bernadette, and survived by his son, Michael N. Scheve, (wife Mary), his daughters, L. Kathy Ciallella, Paula T. Saje (husband, Chuck), his grandchildren, Jeremy Saje (wife Chrisi), Danielle Denton (husband Keith), Erin Ciallella (husband John Glowatz), Kathryn Granat (husband Joe), Erica Ciallella, three great-grandchildren (Kasen and Kayleigh Denton, Jolene Granat and seven nieces and nephews.
Neal, as he was called by all, was a gentle giant, kind to all and always willing to help. His religion was a large part of his life. He was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society
and a recipient of the Gallon Donor Pin from the American Red Cross. He loved music and his Bass voice was evident in choirs in both Maryland and NJ. He was a long time member of the St. John Vianney Choir and the Metuchen Archdiocese choir. He was a member of the Holy Name Society. He had met his wife in musical theater in Maryland and continued participating through the Plays in the Park in Menlo Park.
Neal served as a Master Sergeant in the Army in World War II. He worked for American Smelting and Refining Company, initially as an accountant and then as a Systems Analyst when computers became the norm, until 1982 when he took early retirement to spend more time with his wife.
He had an avid interest in planes and trains and built models for show and competition.
He lived a long and fulfilling life and will be missed by all.
Viewing is at Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 - 4pm www.gosselinfuneralhome.com
Funeral Mass is at St John Vianney Church - 420 Inman Avenue, Colonia, NJ:
Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:45am Burial to follow at Hazelwood Cemetery - 64 W. Lake Avenue, Colonia, NJ.
Rather than a repast, once conditions have improved, we will have a celebration of Neal's life when we can all come together safely.