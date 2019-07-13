|
|
Cory Gillette
Matawan - At the request of the family private funeral arrangements were under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Cory Gillette, 33, of Matawan died on Saturday July 6, 2019. Born in New Brunswick he was employed in electrical work. He loved fishing and spending time with Anna.
Son of the late Gary Gillette, Sr. he is also predeceased by his brother Jason Gillette in 2018. He is survived by his mother Laura Scully Gillette; his brother Gary Gillette; his girlfriend Anna Kumor and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 13, 2019