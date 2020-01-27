|
|
Craig A. Berwald
North Branch - Craig A. Berwald, age 74 of North Branch, NJ died at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Born in Queens, NY he was the son of the late Royal and Palmier Berwald.
Craig had lived in North Branch for the past 26 years.
He was proud to have served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He worked in various sales positions throughout his life for J&S Clark, Crystal Food Products, Colonial Beef and Green Brook Pontiac GMC.
Craig loved boating, fishing and most especially time with his family at the beach and on vacations.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Denise in 2009.
He is survived by his children, Edward T. Erikson and his wife, Christine, Kathryn D. Levanda and her husband, Joseph, Valerie J. Erikson and Karl R. Erikson and his wife, Caroline; and his six cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Grace Levanda, Eddie, Benjamin and Henry Erikson and Tabitha Hoats. He is also survived by his extended family of Ronald & Patricia Zaneto, Cory and Barbara Zaneto, Jill & Dave Hospodar, Margaret Zaneto, Maureen Carroll, many nieces and nephews and several cousins.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/craig-a-berwald for the benefit of the PTSD Program at the VA, Lyons Campus.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020