Craig A. Meltzer
Millstone Township - Craig A. Meltzer died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home in Millstone Township. He was 50.
Born in New Brunswick he lived in Old Bridge before moving to Millstone Township three years ago. He was the 4th generation owner of Park Roofing and Sheet Metal Company in South River, formerly of Highland Park.
Craig was predeceased by his father William Meltzer in 2015. Surviving are his wife Marija (Pecova) Meltzer; three children - Lilijana, Ivan and Sofia; his mother - Elaine (VanDuersen) Meltzer of Hallandale Beach, Florida; two sisters - Karen Pannone and her husband Ken of Cranbury and Lauren Meltzer of Freehold; and two nephews - Kyle and Kevin Pannone.
Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 to help combat the disease that affected Craig's father.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019