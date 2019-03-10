|
Cris Rosenvinge
Sayreville - Cris Rosenvinge, age 64 of Morgan, passed away at his home on Thursday March 7, 2019. Born in South Amboy, he had lived in Morgan for 30 years. Before his retirement, Cris was a carpenter with NJ Carpenters Union Local 254 in Milltown. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the South Amboy Elks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, the former Donna Mocarski, his children Jennie Pullano and her husband Joseph, Cris and his wife Tara, his grandchildren Ava, Jenna and Gianna Pullano, Logan and Cody Rosenvinge, his parents Jack and Gloria, his siblings Lynn Cross and her husband Mike, Nelson and his wife Carol, Lois Wozniak and her husband Billy and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 12:30pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane with a 1pm service at the funeral home. A private cremation will follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cris' name to JDRF 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019