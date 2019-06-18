|
|
Curtis C. Campbell
Iselin - Curtis C. Campbell, passed away peacefully on Monday June 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Long Island City, NY and resided in Iselin since 1954. Curtis proudly served our country during WW ll in the United States Army. He worked as a banker for Bankers Trust in NY city for 30 and then he worked for Midlantic National Bank in NJ for 20 years retiring in 1999. Curtis was very active member and usher at the First Presbyterian Church in Iselin for over 60 years. He was a past president and past treasurer for the Iselin Athletic Association (Little League), he served as treasurer for the JFK Memorial High School Marching Band Parents for their trips to the Peach Bowl and the Orange Bowl in 1970 and 1971.
Curtis was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years Alberta Campbell, his brother George Campbell and his sister-in-law (Alberta's Twin) Mae Zimmerman (2019). Surviving are his children Wayne Campbell and his wife Sharon, Lynn Sheehan and her husband James, Wanda Tafun and her husband Anthony, 4 grandchildren Brett Campbell and his wife Lea, Ryan Campbell, Krista Campbell and Allison Tafun. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Gertrude Campbell his nephew Glenn Campbell and his niece Gail Darmstetter.
Visitation will be Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the Gosselin
Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral services 11:00am Thursday June 20, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Oak Tree Road, Iselin. NJ. Cremation is Private.
In lieu of flowers family request donations in his loving memory to the First Presbyterian Church 1295 Oak Tree Road, Iselin, NJ 08830
Published in Home News Tribune from June 18 to June 19, 2019