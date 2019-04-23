Resources
Cynthia Diana (Judson) Dickerson

Indianapolis, IN/Previous St. Leonard, MD - Cynthia Diana (Judson) Dickerson, 77, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died on March 12, 2019. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, October 24, 1941, to the late Jeffrey and Gladys (Metz) Judson of Flemington, New Jersey, she was the beloved wife of the late John R. Dickerson and a cherished mother and grandmother. She was a dear friend to many and lived a selfless life of service and love.
