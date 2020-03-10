Services
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA 24523-4104
(540) 586-9167
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA 24523-4104
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
1055 Sycamore Dr
Goode, VA
Cynthia King Hall

Big Island, VA - Cynthia King Hall, age 85 of Big Island, VA departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leroy Hall, Sr. She is survived by her son, James Leroy Hall, Jr (wife, Betty); daughter, Victoria S. Hall; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 1055 Sycamore Dr. Goode, VA 24556. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-5pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Jubilee Family Development Center, 1512 Florida Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24501 or to the Legacy Museum of African American History, P.O. Box 308 Lynchburg, VA 24504. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home, 1039 Rock Castle Rd. Bedford, VA 24523.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
