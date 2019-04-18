|
Cynthia Kopervas
Woodbridge - Cynthia Kopervas passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Perth Amboy on November 29, 1953, Cindi was a kind and generous soul who resided with her family in Woodbridge for over 55 years.
Cindi attended Holy Trinity School in Perth Amboy and Woodbridge Junior and Senior High Schools and worked as a librarian for Woodbridge Township for more than 25 years.
She loved books, her friends and being with family, especially at the shore in the summer. Cindi was involved as a summer library instructor for the township's arts and crafts, and reading clubs for many years.
She was a long-time parishioner of St. James Church in Woodbridge, and was involved in the church's pantry contributions and St. James Lower School card exchange.
Cindi is predeceased by her beloved parents, Frank and Lillian Kopervas.
Surviving are her brother, Gary, sister-in-law Joanie, and nephews, Kyle and Kevin Kopervas. Cindi was also blessed to have had in her life many relatives, cousins, lifetime friendships with Bruce, Theresa, Ray and many supportive neighbors and caregivers, especially John and Amy Kuchma.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 27th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), in Woodbridge.
Cindi, you are loved and will be missed!
Donations can be made in Cindi's name to St. James School, Woodbridge New Jersey in care of Joan Kopervas. Donations will go to provide on-going catholic education and scholarships to children and families in need.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019