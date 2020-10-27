Cynthia Lousie Delanoy



Dayton - Cynthia Lousie Delanoy, 70, of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 26th, 2020. She was a wonderful Sister, Mother and Nana. She cared deeply for her loved ones. She will be missed forever.



Cynthia is predeceased by her parents, John and Hazel Kelly. She is survived by her husband, Richard Delanoy; son, Benjamin Delanoy; daughter, Rebecca Winnicki; brother, John Kelly, sisters, Margaret, Susan, Nancy and Kathy; along with 5 grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10AM-12PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick









