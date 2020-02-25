|
|
Cynthia M Warren
New Brunswick - Cynthia M Warren, 56, of New Brunswick, died Feb. 21, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Formerly worked at Middlesex County Courthouse, New Brunswick. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Fannie Warren. Surviving are a son, Davyon and 5 siblings, Curtis, Don, Robert and Eddie Warren and Vanessa Butler. Memorial Service is 2:30 pm. Sunday, March 1, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020