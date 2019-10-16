|
Cynthia Nebus
South Amboy - Cynthia May Nebus, 54, of South Amboy died on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Holmdel she was previously employed by the ARC of Monmouth County. A lifelong member of the Hazlet Aberdeen Matawan (HAM) Recreation, she enjoyed bowling and attending Elks-sponsored dances as well as NJ Camp Jaycee.
Daughter of the late Frank John and Ruth Justice Nebus she is also predeceased by her sister Jennifer St. Hillaire. She is survived by her sisters Esther Mitchell and Joanne Justice Nebus-Horning and her husband Dennis; her brother Hayden F. Nebus; her niece Taylor Nau Mitchell; her nephew Hayden Justice Nebus and his wife Mackenzie Clements and her great-nieces Ivy and Elsie Nebus. Special thanks are extended to her caregivers over the past 2 years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 5pm and Saturday from 9 to 10:30am. Interment in Christ Church Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ARC of Monmouth County Developmental Department, 1158 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712; or the HAM Parents & Volunteers, 276 Harding Boulevard, Matawan, NJ 07747, attn.: Ray Smith; or the Elks Special Needs of Keyport/Matawan.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019