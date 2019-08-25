|
|
Cynthia W. David
Edison - Cynthia W. David, 69 of Edison, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Overlook Medical Center.
Born in South Amboy, Cynthia grew up in Sayreville where she graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School in 1967 and attended Austin Peay University. She later moved to Edison where she resided with her loving family. For 27 years, Cynthia was the Owner of Simply Lovely Doll and Bear Shop located in Fords, NJ. She was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs for over 25 years.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Frances (nee:Walas) Wargo.
She is survived by her devoted husband Richard David, and beloved children Richard & Brent David.
Visiting will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 ~8 pm with a Funeral Service at 7:30 pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. Interment will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019