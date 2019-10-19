|
|
Cynthia Williams
Cynthia Williams, 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at The Chelsea at Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Ms. Williams was born on August 2, 1934 in Logwood, Jamaica to the late Stella Palmer (nee Howson) and Egbert Hewitt. She immigrated in 1964 and settled in Brooklyn, New York. She later relocated to Somerset, NJ where she became a resident.
Cynthia earned her bachelor's degree from St. Francis College and a Master of Science in Community Health Education from Hunter College. She had a passion for teaching and started her career as a staff nurse at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, where she eventually became in-service educator. She rose through the ranks to become the Director of Nursing at several hospitals ultimately retiring from a nursing education role in Harlem, NY.
Cynthia loved to cook and was always ready with a full feast for anyone who stopped by as well as culinary advice for all who asked. She also enjoyed travel, music, dancing, singing, games like dominoes and bingo and trips to Atlantic City. She was quick with a joke, the life of the party who was great to be around with a generous and warm spirit that was felt immediately when she would greet you with that familiar smile.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dwight Williams, her sisters Mertilyn, Iris, Hetty and Olga, and brother John.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Williams-Phillips and her husband Lionel Phillips of Somerset; her son Merrick Williams of Virginia; her brothers Kenneth Palmer and his wife Pamela of Atlanta, and Timothy White of Jamaica; her sister Marcia Hewitt of NY; her two grandchildren Christine and Justin; her four great-grandsons Jordan, Jayden, Steve and Kingston and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. While Cynthia dealt gracefully with health challenges over the past year, the many visits and conversations with her great-grandsons and family & friends was a true blessing and joy to her.
Viewing will be held at Gleason Funeral Home at 1360 Hamilton St. in Somerset, NJ 08873 on Sunday October 27 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. followed immediately by funeral services at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Pete Palmer will be officiating.
A private burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, October 28 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Cynthia Williams Foundation 17 Burnham Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 which will support educational and social development for underserved children in Cave Valley and other rural communities in Jamaica, West Indies.
