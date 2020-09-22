1/
Czeslaw "Chester" Olejniczak
Czeslaw "Chester" Olejniczak

Czeslaw "Chester" Olejniczak, 95, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Homestead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Frankford Township, NJ. He was born in Nowogrudek, Poland the son of the late Wladyslaw and Adela Olejniczak. Mr. Olejniczak was a resident of Manville, NJ for 55 years before moving to Sussex County, NJ. He served in the Polish Second Army Corps as a 1st Lieutenant under General Anders in the Artillery Division. Mr. Olejniczak worked as an electrical inspector for the Ford Motor Company in Metuchen, NJ for 25 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Mr. Olejniczak was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading books about history. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. Mr. Olejniczak was predeceased by his wife Janina Olejniczak in 2009. He is also predeceased by his brother Joseph and by two sisters Teresa and Maria. He is survived by his daughter Eva M. Wiessmann and her husband Edward of Wantage, NJ and by his son Mark Olejniczak. He is also survived by a granddaughter Isabelle Wiessmann. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. A Memorial Mass and graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ followed by the graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
