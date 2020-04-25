|
Dale C. Stevens, 73, of Fords, passed away on April 23, 2020, at JFK Haven Hospice in Edison. He was the Owner/Operator of Dale C. Stevens Agency in Woodbridge for 28 years. Dale was also an Owner/Operator of United Counties Insurance Group until his retirement in 2016. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords; a Knight of the 4th Degree at the KOC Avenel #5088; a member of the American Legion; and a 20 year veteran serving the United States Navy for 16 years and the Air Force Reserves for 4 years.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marilyn (Kunak) Stevens; his three children: Dale C. Stevens, Jr. and his wife, Christie; Julie McBride and her husband, Dennis; and Lindsay Tremarco and her husband, George; eight grandchildren: Kimberly, Dale C. Stevens, III, Laura, Carter, Olivia, George, Collin, and Vincent; his brothers, Roderick B. Stevens and Edward C. Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in Dale's name, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation at www.michalejfox.org
Private funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Homes, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Due to the COVID-19 crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020