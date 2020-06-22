Dale E. Strand
Jupiter - Dale E. Strand, 96, of Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully at home June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1924 in St. Peter, Minnesota. It was on his 19th birthday that he received his Army uniform and went to Europe to fight in World War II. Dale was in the Battle of the Bulge with the 17th Airborne Division and after the war he served with the 82nd Airborne Division during the Berlin Airlift. He was proud to march in New York City for the Victory Day Parade representing his small home town. Master Sergeant Strand served for 20 years in the US Army and retired in 1964.
After serving his country, Mr. Strand settled in South Plainfield, NJ and went to work in newspaper distribution for The Courier-News of Plainfield for the next twenty years. He again retired, but continued staying active by driving limousines, and, after relocating to Jupiter, FL, Dale delivered auto parts for Bennett Auto Supply.
After WW II Sergeant Strand met and married Victoria M. Lillo of South Plainfield on June 23, 1956. He is survived by his wife of 64 years and their five children, Dale and his wife April of Memphis, TN, Chris and his wife Janet of Tequesta, FL, Eric and his wife Barbara of Roxbury, NJ, Paul and his wife Kim of Jupiter, Fl, and his daughter Debra of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Dale, Justin, Jessica, Michael, Randy, Matthew, Jennifer, and two great grandchildren: Annie and Evan. Dale was predeceased by his infant son, Clifford. His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren, his greatest sense of pride was his military service, and his greatest love was Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in West Palm Beach, FL (www.forgottensoldiers.org) so that they may continue the work that Dale supported.
