|
|
Dale Ellen Rapp
Winter Springs, FL - Dale Ellen Rapp 68, of Winter Springs, FL, entered into eternal rest, May 31, 2019 at her home. She was born in Perth Amboy and was formerly of Fords before moving to Winter Springs 4 years ago.
Dale was a registered Nurse at JFK Medical Center in Edison for 20 years before retiring.
Dale is survived by her children Ryan and his wife Maria of East Brunswick, Craig and his wife Jessica of Winter Springs, FL, and Amanda Smith and her husband Ed of Chuluota, FL, and her grandchildren Aspasia, Petros, Zachary, Lillian, Madelyn, Christopher, and Eddie.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 5 to 7 pm.
FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 3, 2019