|
|
Dale Ervin Loebs
West Kendall, FL - Dale Ervin Loebs died on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his home in West Kendall, Florida. He was 66.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, he lived in Panama City, Florida before moving to West Kendall, Florida in 1988. He went to Linn High School, in Linn, Missouri, and graduated in 1971. In 1972, Dale joined the United States Air Force to become a radar operator. He worked with various radar systems over 16 years. In 1988, Dale was hired as a Detection Systems Specialist with the United States Customs and Border Protection. In 1994, he became a Customs Inspector until he retired after 29 years in 2017.
Dale enjoyed riding touring motorcycles and traveling with his wife, Bobbi. He was also an avid WarHammer player, who spent hours role playing with his son, Matthew, and friends.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Lorraine (née Klages) and James Lewis Loebs. He is survived by his wife, , Barbara (Bobbi) Christine Gennarini Loebs of New Brunswick, N.J.; his son, Matthew Adam Loebs (Samantha née Sellers); his grandchildren, Makayla, Braelyn, and Grayson Loebs; and his sisters, Valerie Loebs (Randy Jahren); Gigi Loebs (Tom Pfenninger); and Stacy Loebs.
Reflection and memorial visitation will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church at the corner of Remsen Avenue and Sandford Street in New Brunswick with a Memorial Mass to begin at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019