Damary (Rosario) Bosques
Perth Amboy - Damary (Rosario) Bosques, 61, of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully at her home, in her sleep, with her sisters at her side, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, she was employed as an Account Coordinator at U.S. Foods of Perth Amboy. She enjoyed working in finance and administration, then later switched careers to pursue her passion for nutrition.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Alfred Batista (2005), and her sister, Edithwilda Santiago.
She leaves behind her beloved children: William Gabriel Bosques, Denise Batista and Madelina O'Brien; her seven dear grandchildren: Gabriel William, Aidan, Anneliesse, Solomon, Nina, Joshua and Gracie Rose; her siblings: Aida Casillas, Aureia Hernandez, Mario Rosario, Yolanda Ruiz, Hilda Cardona, and Aurelia Ayala. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12:30 pm from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
For directions or to send a message of condolence, visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020