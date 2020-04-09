|
|
Daniel Bartus
Somerset, formerly of Woodbridge and Edison - Daniel Bartus passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 92 years old.
Born in Hungary, he resided in Woodbridge and Edison before moving to Somerset 2 years ago.
Mr. Bartus served in the United States Army during the Korean War and a recipient of The Purple Heart; an active member of the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge; and a Scout Master for Troop 78 of Woodbridge.
He was employed as a welder with Ford Motor Company in Edison for 40 years before retiring in 1992.
Mr. Bartus was predeceased by his parents Fanni and Andrew Bartus; his, wife Rose A. Schimpf Bartus; daughter-in-law, Linda Bartus; Brothers, Joseph and Andrew Bartus; and Sisters Fani Kara, and Edith Kardos.
Surviving are his sons, Daniel Bartus, Jr. of Port Reading, Robert J. Bartus and his wife, Donna of Somerset; sister, Julie Dorko, of Port Reading; brother, Lester Bartus of Edison; grandchildren, Danielle & Edward Soehngen; Kimberly & Andrew DeMaio; Paul Bartus; and Robert W. & Ali Bartus; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge with interment taking place at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. A memorial will take place at the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge 94 James Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020