Daniel DeStefano, Sr.
Monroe Township - Daniel DeStefano, Sr., 81, of Monroe Township passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, Dan was raised in Spotswood until settling in Monroe Township in 2010. Dan was an entrepreneur, running the Spotswood Shoe Repair Shop, DES Construction, building many new homes in Spotswood and, running the A&P DeStefano Insurance Agency. He also worked for Anheuser Busch and then became the proud owner of Imperial Yeast Distributorship before retiring in 2005. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a Charter Member of the Spotswood Knights of Columbus Council 4907. Dan was also an avid golfer and achieved the ultimate success of the sport: a hole in one! He was a wonderful dad, husband, pop-pop and friend and he will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Predeceased by his sister Dolores Pope, he is survived his wife of 59 years, Patricia DeStefano; his children, Daniel DeStefano, Jr. and his fiancée Darlene Barber of Hamilton, Susan DeStefano and her fiancé Dave Firestine of Millstone and Carolyn Lomauro and her husband Pete of Monroe Township; his siblings, Anne Byrne, Roberta Dittmyre and her husband James, Anthony DeStefano and his wife Cynthia, Patrick DeStefano and his wife Patricia, Maryann Strehl and her husband Edward and Patricia Sanchez and her husband Andrew, and; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Jordan, Kendall, Peter Daniel, Alyssa and Logan
Funeral services will begin Wednesday, October 14th with a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood, followed by entombment in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at SPOTSWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Dan's memory may be made to the Cure Alzhemers Fund at 34 Washington Street, Suite 200, Wellesley, MA 02481 or online at www.curealzfund.org
