Daniel Eric Knee
Flemington - Daniel Eric Knee, 73, of Flemington, NJ for the past 37 years. He worked as an Attorney for over 45 years, having earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Rutgers Law School in Newark, NJ. He was also a member of the Flemington Elks.
Beloved husband of Jean Knee, loving father of Deidre Knee of Scottsdale, AZ and step father of Steven Borton (Suzanna) of Stewartsville, NJ and Lori Knight (David) of Milford, NJ, cherished grandfather of Mathew Borton, Olivia Knight and Logan Knight, devoted companion to his dog Chloe, brother of Stephen Knee of North Caldwell, NJ.
A celebration of Daniels life is to be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a Veteran's Charitable Organization.
Published in Courier News on May 20, 2019