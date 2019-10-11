|
|
Daniel Francis Brosnahan Jr., of Bridgewater, N.J., passed away on September 23, 2019. He was 85. Born in Worcester, Mass., he was a New Jersey resident for 50 years, residing in Denville, Middletown and Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, at noon at the Somerville Elks Lodge, 375 Union Avenue, Bridgewater, N.J.
Dan attended St. John's High School in Worcester, where he majored in football and baseball. After graduation, he worked in Worcester, forging steel at American Steel and Wire and hauling sides of beef at Chicago Dressed Beef.
In 1958, Dan talked his way into Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), convincing the dean to overlook the fact that he was married, which was not allowed. He worked nights and earned his Bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1962. He earned his Master's in 1965 from NYU through the Graduate Study Program of Bell Telephone Laboratories in Holmdel, N.J., where he managed a group of computer engineers. His career continued at Prime Computer and Motorola.
Dan's hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, bridge, crosswords and dog training. He was an archery champion, founding member of the St. Hubert's Dog Obedience Club, assistant trainer at Top Dog Obedience School in Flanders, N.J., and dog obedience match judge.
Daniel was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Diane; his father, Daniel Brosnahan Sr.; his mother, Florence Lawler; and his brother Arthur. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; his daughter Denise White of Camden, Maine; daughter Darilyn Brosnahan, of Newburyport, Mass.; son, Daniel Brosnahan III, of Wells, Maine; and daughter Dayna Brooks of Key West, Fla.; his granddaughter, Hanna Condon; and his siblings Joanne Elliott, Ralph Brosnahan, John Brosnahan, Paul Brosnahan and Kathy Vandiford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WPI (www.wpi.edu). Condolences can be offered at the Bruce C. Van Arsdale Funeral Home website (brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com).
Published in Courier News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019