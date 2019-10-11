Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Somerville Elks Lodge
375 Union Avenue
Bridgewater, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Brosnahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Brosnahan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel F. Brosnahan Jr. Obituary
Daniel Francis Brosnahan Jr., of Bridgewater, N.J., passed away on September 23, 2019. He was 85. Born in Worcester, Mass., he was a New Jersey resident for 50 years, residing in Denville, Middletown and Bridgewater.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, at noon at the Somerville Elks Lodge, 375 Union Avenue, Bridgewater, N.J.

Dan attended St. John's High School in Worcester, where he majored in football and baseball. After graduation, he worked in Worcester, forging steel at American Steel and Wire and hauling sides of beef at Chicago Dressed Beef.

In 1958, Dan talked his way into Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), convincing the dean to overlook the fact that he was married, which was not allowed. He worked nights and earned his Bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1962. He earned his Master's in 1965 from NYU through the Graduate Study Program of Bell Telephone Laboratories in Holmdel, N.J., where he managed a group of computer engineers. His career continued at Prime Computer and Motorola.

Dan's hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, bridge, crosswords and dog training. He was an archery champion, founding member of the St. Hubert's Dog Obedience Club, assistant trainer at Top Dog Obedience School in Flanders, N.J., and dog obedience match judge.

Daniel was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Diane; his father, Daniel Brosnahan Sr.; his mother, Florence Lawler; and his brother Arthur. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; his daughter Denise White of Camden, Maine; daughter Darilyn Brosnahan, of Newburyport, Mass.; son, Daniel Brosnahan III, of Wells, Maine; and daughter Dayna Brooks of Key West, Fla.; his granddaughter, Hanna Condon; and his siblings Joanne Elliott, Ralph Brosnahan, John Brosnahan, Paul Brosnahan and Kathy Vandiford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WPI (www.wpi.edu). Condolences can be offered at the Bruce C. Van Arsdale Funeral Home website (brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com).
Published in Courier News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now