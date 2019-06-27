Services
Daniel F. Noble Obituary
Daniel F Noble

Whiting - Daniel F Noble, 57 of Whiting, formally of Perth Amboy and South Amboy, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.

Dan was born and raised in Perth Amboy until moving to South Amboy where he raised his three beautiful children. Dan was an electrician in the Local IBEW 358 for over 20 years. "Danny" was a lead singer of a heavy metal band DTA and he enjoyed performing. He also truly loved his dog Apollo.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Daniel F. Sr and Barbara (nee Lipecki) and his dear brother Peter and George Noble.

Dan is survived by his beloved children Tabatha, Daniel F. III and Brandon Noble; adored grandfather of Arianna Noble; cherished brother of Victoria "Vicky" Xenakis and Christopher Noble; loving uncle of Lee, Christopher Jr., and his great nephews Alexander, Christian, Gabriel and Noah.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 am at the St. James Church, Woodbridge. Arrangements were entrusted to Gustav J. Novak funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019
