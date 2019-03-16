Services
Scarpa Funeral Home Inc
22 Craig Pl
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-2693
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Scarpa Funeral Home Inc
22 Craig Pl
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Gonzalez


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Gonzalez Obituary
Daniel Gonzalez

North Plainfield - Daniel Gonzalez passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019 at JFK Medical Center - Edison. Daniel was born in Lares, Puerto Rico in 1961 and came to North Plainfield as a child and has since been a longtime resident. Daniel was very well known in the area and loved by all. He was a great father, grandpa, friend but most of all the most loving person you know. His heart was full of love and nothing brought more joy to him than the love he had for his children and grandchildren. We all lost a great person in Danny, but he leaves back wonderful memories for us to remember how much of an amazing person he truly was. Forever in our hearts he will be. He was a huge boxing fanatic and a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Always and forever you will be missed and never forgotten.

Daniel is predeceased by his mother Elba Gonzalez in 2011.

Surviving are his father Eulogio Gonzalez, son Daniel Gonzalez and his wife Elisa of Manahawkin, two daughters, Madelyn and Jenna Gonzalez, a loving sister Maribel Gonzalez of North Plainfield, five grandchildren Julius, Kayla, Isabella, Gianna and Eliangel who he loved greatly.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am Monday March 18, 2019 from Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig place, North Plainfield. Burial will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield. Visiting hours will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm.

www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now