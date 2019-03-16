|
Daniel Gonzalez
North Plainfield - Daniel Gonzalez passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019 at JFK Medical Center - Edison. Daniel was born in Lares, Puerto Rico in 1961 and came to North Plainfield as a child and has since been a longtime resident. Daniel was very well known in the area and loved by all. He was a great father, grandpa, friend but most of all the most loving person you know. His heart was full of love and nothing brought more joy to him than the love he had for his children and grandchildren. We all lost a great person in Danny, but he leaves back wonderful memories for us to remember how much of an amazing person he truly was. Forever in our hearts he will be. He was a huge boxing fanatic and a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Always and forever you will be missed and never forgotten.
Daniel is predeceased by his mother Elba Gonzalez in 2011.
Surviving are his father Eulogio Gonzalez, son Daniel Gonzalez and his wife Elisa of Manahawkin, two daughters, Madelyn and Jenna Gonzalez, a loving sister Maribel Gonzalez of North Plainfield, five grandchildren Julius, Kayla, Isabella, Gianna and Eliangel who he loved greatly.
Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am Monday March 18, 2019 from Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig place, North Plainfield. Burial will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield. Visiting hours will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 16, 2019