Bradenton - Daniel J. 'Dan' Cioffi, 87, passed away May 1, 2019. Born in New York, NY he moved to Bradenton in January of 1985 from Edison, NJ. He was Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War and he attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He is survived by his sons, Dan and Rocky (Vera) Cioffi. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 4, 2019
