Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Franzoso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Franzoso Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Franzoso Jr. Obituary
Daniel J. Franzoso Jr.

Daniel J. Franzoso Jr. (76) was born August 5, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2020. He was originally from Lozerne County, Hazelton, PA. "Danny "served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in FT. Campbell, KY. He began his career as a self-employed mason and operated "Franzoso Masonry", which fairly served the Somerset area for over 35 years. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, gardening and spending time with friends and family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Franzoso, and his brother, Johnny Franzoso. He is survived by his three sons, Daniel and Nawapark Franzoso of Millstone, NJ, Joseph Franszoso of Three Bridges, NJ, and Nickolas and Sharyn Franzoso of Hillsborough, NJ. Danny, being a proud grandfather, will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Anthony, Gabby, Sofia and Dominick.

A gathering for relatives and friends will be held from 2 - 4 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -