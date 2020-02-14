|
|
Daniel J. Franzoso Jr. (76) was born August 5, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2020. He was originally from Lozerne County, Hazelton, PA. "Danny "served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in FT. Campbell, KY. He began his career as a self-employed mason and operated "Franzoso Masonry", which fairly served the Somerset area for over 35 years. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Franzoso, and his brother, Johnny Franzoso. He is survived by his three sons, Daniel and Nawapark Franzoso of Millstone, NJ, Joseph Franszoso of Three Bridges, NJ, and Nickolas and Sharyn Franzoso of Hillsborough, NJ. Danny, being a proud grandfather, will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Anthony, Gabby, Sofia and Dominick.
A gathering for relatives and friends will be held from 2 - 4 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020