|
|
Daniel J. Passafiume
Parlin - Daniel J. Passafiume, age 96 of Parlin passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Daniel was born in Newark where he worked for the Newark Board of Education for over 30 years as a Carpenter Foreman and volunteered as an officer in the Heavy Rescue Squad. Mr. Passafiume enlisted in the US Army as a Combat Infantryman, was wounded and received the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, two Purple Hearts, the Combat Infantry Badge for ground combat and the French Liberation Medal. Daniel was a true American hero who saw combat in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, Germany and Austria.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Olga Passafiume and his son James D Passafiume. Surviving are his Children Diane Passafiume and Debbie Palmer, daughter in law Deborah Passafiume, sister Rose Serrani, grandchildren Daniel, Jimmy, Teresa and Diana, great grand children William, Danni, James and Michael as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Friday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Funeral services will take place Saturday 9:45am from the funeral home with a 10:30am Funeral Mass being offered at St Bernadette's R.C Church, Old Bridge. Burial to follow at St Teresa's Cemetery, Summit. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Daniel's name to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 13, 2019