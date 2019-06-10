Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Innes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Jacque Innes

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Daniel Jacque Innes In Memoriam
Daniel Jacque Innes

6/7/1981 - 6/10/2010



We laugh, we smile, we play the part.

But beneath it all is a broken heart.

We hide our tears when we speak your name,

but the ache in our hearts is just the same.

It doesn't matter the day or the year,

there are always memories, always tears.

And though our ears miss the music you made,

we never forget the songs that you played.

Memories don't fade, they just grow deep,

for someone we love but couldn't keep.

Our hearts still ache with sadness,

and secret tears still flow.

For what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

They say that time heals everything,

we know that isn't so.

Because it hurts as much today,

as it did nine years ago.

Love

Mom, Dad, Michael, and Jacquie
Published in Courier News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.