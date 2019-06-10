|
Daniel Jacque Innes
6/7/1981 - 6/10/2010
We laugh, we smile, we play the part.
But beneath it all is a broken heart.
We hide our tears when we speak your name,
but the ache in our hearts is just the same.
It doesn't matter the day or the year,
there are always memories, always tears.
And though our ears miss the music you made,
we never forget the songs that you played.
Memories don't fade, they just grow deep,
for someone we love but couldn't keep.
Our hearts still ache with sadness,
and secret tears still flow.
For what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.
They say that time heals everything,
we know that isn't so.
Because it hurts as much today,
as it did nine years ago.
Love
Mom, Dad, Michael, and Jacquie
Published in Courier News on June 10, 2019