Daniel Joseph Farrell Obituary
Daniel Joseph Farrell

South Amboy - Daniel Joseph Farrell, 66 of South Amboy passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 from 4pm to 7pm, followed by a 9:30am funeral mass on Thursday morning at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. For more information, to give condolences or send a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
