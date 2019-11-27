Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Myers Obituary
Daniel Myers

Edison - Daniel M. Myers, 61, of Edison, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Daniel was born in Bronx, NY to William and Madeleine Myers. He graduated from Edison High School in 1976 and was employed as a cab driver for Highland Park Cab. He lived life on his terms and always brought the party with him. He was a champion pool player, unrepentant gambler, frequent traveler, avid reader of history and religion and always a very generous tipper.

Daniel is survived by his brothers, William and Lawrence Myers.

Following his wishes, Daniel was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison was entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of his life is planned for January 2020.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -