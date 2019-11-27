|
|
Daniel Myers
Edison - Daniel M. Myers, 61, of Edison, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Daniel was born in Bronx, NY to William and Madeleine Myers. He graduated from Edison High School in 1976 and was employed as a cab driver for Highland Park Cab. He lived life on his terms and always brought the party with him. He was a champion pool player, unrepentant gambler, frequent traveler, avid reader of history and religion and always a very generous tipper.
Daniel is survived by his brothers, William and Lawrence Myers.
Following his wishes, Daniel was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison was entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of his life is planned for January 2020.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019