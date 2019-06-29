Resources
1/22/1954 - 6/29/2018

Our lives go on without you, But nothing is the same. We have to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall, Living without you is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us, Your heart was so kind and true. And when we needed someone, We could always count on you. The special years will not return, when we are all together, But with your love in out hearts, You will walk with us forever.

With all our love,

Diane, Bryan, Kyle & Family
Published in Home News Tribune on June 29, 2019
