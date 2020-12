Daniel P. DeMicheleEdison - Daniel P. DeMichele, 37, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Daniel is survived by his wife, Megan; his son, Nathan; and his daughter, Gracyn.A visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 6pm and the funeral will take place on Monday, at 10am at St. Helena RC Church, Edison followed by the interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.For full obituary, please visit www.costello-runyon.com