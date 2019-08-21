|
|
Daniel Suznovich
North Brunswick - Daniel Suznovich, 73, of North Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and children at his side on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Plainfield, NJ and has lived in North Brunswick for 40 years.
Dan was a Letter Carrier for the US Post Office in Somerset, NJ for 48 years retiring in 2014.
He was an avid Rutgers Football fan. Dan also loved the Philadelphia Phillies. He loved traveling, especially to New Orleans and South Carolina, reading the newspaper and watching sports.
Dan was predeceased by his parents Eli and Helen (Sipos) Suznovich, his brothers Paul and George Suznovich, his sisters Mary Crisman, Helen Whalen and Rose Kedmond. he is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Patricia (Marich), his loving children Christopher and Bethany, his cat Sweet Pea, his dear brothers Ray Suznovich and his wife Judy and Steve, his sisters Catherine McGugan and Susan Channel and his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 10 am at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019