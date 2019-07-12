|
Daniel T. Hoff
Milltown - Daniel T. Hoff, of Milltown, passed away Monday, July 08, 2019 at Parker at Landing Lane in New Brunswick. He was 87. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, he lived in Piscataway before moving to Milltown 32 years ago. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick.
Dan was the Plumbing Sub-code Official for Piscataway Township, retiring in 1996.
He loved golfing at Rossmoor Golf Course. He accomplished 3 Hole in One's, the last one being on his 80th birthday.
Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Betty (Jochmann) Hoff; his sons Daniel Hoff Jr. of NYC and Richard Hoff of Berlin, NJ; his daughters Betty Jean Estep of Westfield, NC; Teresa Fasano of Naples, FL, and Mary Ellen Kish of Pinnacle, NC; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were held privately by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019