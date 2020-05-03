|
|
Daniel V. Rado
Daniel V. Rado, former New Brunswick resident, Galloway Township resident for 22 years, West Milford resident for 11 years and most recently a resident of the N.J. Veteran's Home in Paramus, NJ, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was born in New Brunswick, NJ and was the son of Frank Rado and Rose Solinardi Rado. He is predeceased by sisters Angela Figlo, Rose Furino, Sisters Johanna and Helen Rado both of the Fillipini Sisters, Joseph Rado, and beloved son Frankie Rado.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene (Kady) Rado, son Daniel B. Rado of Lore City, Ohio and his wife Kathy Rado, daughters Rosemary Rado of West Milford, NJ and Lisa Severino of Clinton, NJ and her husband, Matthew Severino, four grandchildren, Tara Marie Severino, Jessica Lynn Severino, Daniel Matthew Severino and Danielle Rose Russell. He is also survived by sibling Marie Miller, brother-in-law John Miller of Milltown, sister-in-law Arlene Rado and several loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rado graduated from New Brunswick High School in the Class of 1946. He played football, basketball and fast pitch softball throughout his high school years and was also on many local teams during the 1950's and 1960's.
He was an Army Veteran and proudly served his country during the Korean conflict.
Daniel worked at Triangle Conduct Cable Company for 35 years and served as IBEW President for 10 years. He was very active with the Union and served as Treasurer for the Credit Union for several years. When he relocated to Galloway Township he worked as a Shipping Manager for Hussey Copper in Pennsylvania. He made a choice to "slow down" a bit and began his retirement while becoming a part time school bus driver, where he continued to work for the next 12 years. He fully retired at the age of 80!
Daniel loved to vacation and travelled extensively with his wife Irene throughout their married life. He enjoyed sports immensely and his favorite teams were the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. He was an avid Joe DiMaggio fan.
Dan was very social and was blessed with many wonderful friendships throughout his life. He remained close to his lifelong friends from back in the "neighborhood" in New Brunswick. He was a dedicated family man and loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with his children and grandchildren. He loved to laugh and was great at telling a joke or a good story. He will be missed immensely by all those that knew and loved him.
Memorial gifts can be made to the .
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Mount Virgin Church, New Brunswick NJ at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2020