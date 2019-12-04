Resources
February 26, 1988 - November 25, 2019. Daniel "Danny" Visgordinskiy, 31, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in Kharkov, Ukraine in 1988, he was blessed to be able to move with his parents and brother to America. Daniel had a love and passion for America and history; often reciting for hours the battles of WWII and the American Revolutionary War. He was a dedicated volunteer at the Martinsville Fire Department, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. Daniel obtained his Bachelor degree from The Ohio State University, his Master degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and had a career at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He will forever live in the hearts and minds of the people who he has touched along the way. Funeral services will be held at the Bridgewater Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019. The viewing begins at 11am and the service at 12pm. The burial will be at 1:15pm at Bound Brook Cemetery on the same day.
