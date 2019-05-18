|
Danielle C. Venezia
Edison - Danielle C. Venezia, 34, of Edison, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by her parents. Born in Edison, Danielle was a graduate of JP Stevens High School, Edison and then went on to study at Florida State where she received a BS in 2008. Danielle's studies continued at Nova Southeastern Law School and graduated in 2012.
She went on to work for Nicklaus and Associates, Coral Gables, FL for 5 years specializing in General Civil Litigation, before leaving to start the Law Practice of Danielle C. Venezia. Danielle had many accomplishments during her career, she was named one of the "Top 103 Personal Injury Lawyers," by the Florida Law Association; she was Board of Directors Member of Compass for Change, Miami; and was a member of Primerus Defense Institute, Grand Rapids, MI.
Danielle is survived by her parents Fred and Anne Venezia of DE; her two brothers, Michael Venezia, and his companion, Colleen Widmer of MN, and Christopher Venezia and his fiancée Jess Nicolarsen of CO; three nieces Alexa Venezia, Amanda and Brianna Van Well of MN; her fur baby and the love of her life, her dog Bane.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home followed by private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-danielle-venezia.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 18, 2019