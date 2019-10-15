Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Burial Park
South Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Yuell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle Denise Yuell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle Denise Yuell Obituary
Danielle Denise Yuell

Toms River - Danielle Denise Yuell passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her mother's residence in East Brunswick. She was 51.

Born in New Brunswick, she resided in East Brunswick before moving to Toms River 10 years ago.

An East Brunswick High School graduate, Danielle attended Rutgers University before going to secretarial school. She was a legal secretary for Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis for over 15 years.

Danielle was predeceased by her father, Robert Yuell, in 2009.

Surviving are her mother, Mary Jane Spreng Sommers and her husband, Patrick, of East Brunswick; sister, Suzanne Mathison and her husband, Raymond Jr., of Lantana, FL; nephew Raymond M. III, and her godmother, Charlotte Raspa of East Brunswick.

Cryptside Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Danielle's memory to the Children's Cancer Research Fund at https://childrenscancer.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now