Danielle Denise Yuell
Toms River - Danielle Denise Yuell passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her mother's residence in East Brunswick. She was 51.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in East Brunswick before moving to Toms River 10 years ago.
An East Brunswick High School graduate, Danielle attended Rutgers University before going to secretarial school. She was a legal secretary for Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis for over 15 years.
Danielle was predeceased by her father, Robert Yuell, in 2009.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Jane Spreng Sommers and her husband, Patrick, of East Brunswick; sister, Suzanne Mathison and her husband, Raymond Jr., of Lantana, FL; nephew Raymond M. III, and her godmother, Charlotte Raspa of East Brunswick.
Cryptside Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Danielle's memory to the Children's Cancer Research Fund at https://childrenscancer.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019